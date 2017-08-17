Leahy paves the way for the Next Generation

Doug Leahy and his wife may have created their family band, nurtured their musical education and taught them step dancing but their kids have taken it to the next level. The infectiously fun, multi-talented band of siblings, Next Generation Leahy (NGL), plays Barrie Sept. 15.

It's a bit of a family tradition.

"That's how Leahy originally got started: our parents performed and all of a sudden the kids kept getting asked to perform and our parents made the way for us to take the stage," said Doug, who is a member the multi-award winning all-sibling adult group Leahy with his eight brother and sisters. "Now that's what we're doing. We started playing about two and a half years ago and it's amazing how the kids have really taken it over.

"It used to be Jennifer and I were on stage for most of the numbers but now we're in very few because the kids are just doing so much now and well."

His children have taken to performing easily. In a way they grew up on stage, toured with their father and would join their aunts and uncles from time to time on stage, adding a bit of step dancing.

All of the children started out learning the piano, fiddle and stepdancing and then branched off to an instrument of their own choosing, cello, accordion and the like. Angus, 12, is working on adding guitar to his repertoire, taking lessons from Barrie's own Nate Douglas, who will be playing with the group for the Barrie show. He is the only non-Leahy who regularly joins the band for tours, when his schedule permits.

Still, Doug held off requests to perform with his children until he felt they were ready and had enough material to draw on. Since then, NGL has toured Canada coast to coast and the U.S. and have performed around 100 shows in 2016. They've had requests to go to China, Ireland and Scotland which will likely not take place until 2018 because of shows already booked. The fall is their busiest touring time.

The kids have also started writing their own music and have branched out into their own pop band called Planet L. They had a bit of help from their father in writing their first song Shake, which has received more than 100,000 hits on Spotify and more than 200,000 for a YouTube video. They will be playing it at the Barrie concert as well as other songs and arrangements they have contributed to NGL. The show features a wide range of music from Celtic-based tunes to Western Swing and French Canadian stepdancing.

All are home schooled by Jennifer, who met Doug at University of Guelph. She was in a Bachelor of Arts program, on her way to becoming a teacher, and he was studying agriculture. They maintain a working family farm in Lakefield, Ont., with Doug's two brothers growing beef cattle and vegetables for a roadside market.

Both grew up in large families -- Jennifer is the youngest of 13, and Doug is one of 11 siblings -- and they are carrying on that tradition. In addition to the six performing children, there are three more at home: Douglas, three, Eliza, two and Isaac, eight weeks.

Jennifer also has a musical background. She grew up with it in her family, playing piano and singing. She enjoyed musical theatre but didn't perform until she filled in for a couple of the Leahy sisters when they were pregnant.

When they aren't practising or performing, the children of NGL do their share of chores on the farm, are very interested in sports, and the girls are also into cooking and baking. All like hanging out with their friends during the summertime, when performing mostly happens at weekend festivals. They follow the school calendar year, often finishing ahead of time so that they don't have to take textbooks on the road.

Next Generation Leahy performs on Friday, Sept. 15 the Georgian Theatre, 1 Georgian Drive at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 plus service fees and HST or four for $98 plus service fees and HST, available by calling Talk is Free Theatre at 705-792-1949 or the box office at 705-739-4228.