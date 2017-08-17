It’s in you to give
Mark Wanzel/photo Dan Steffens, owner of StepUp Barrie and several of his staff celebrated their recent grand opening of their Barrie location by adopting the Barrie Blood Donor Clinic Tuesday, challenging their neighbours to donate blood as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Mark Wanzel/photo
Dan Steffens, owner of StepUp Barrie and several of his staff celebrated their recent grand opening of their Barrie location by adopting the Barrie Blood Donor Clinic Tuesday, challenging their neighbours to donate blood as part of a healthy lifestyle.