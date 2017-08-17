College offers a fresh start for mature students

Many of the students headed to Georgian College this fall won't be high school grads.

In fact, the majority are mature students, people who have had other life experiences and education and are looking to the college to help them move on and up.

The Barrie campus hosted the Kick Start Your Future - Get Help to Go Back event on Tuesday.

College staff were on hand to answer questions about post-secondary options, financial aid and returning to school as a mature student. They also provided one-on-one help to approximately 20 adults.

Sean Poll, 41, of Wasaga Beach, was one of them. He's planning on taking a course in travel/tourism marketing.

"It's a nice campus," he said after taking a tour. "I've always liked to travel. Both my parents were in the military so I've always traveled a lot so Georgian intrigued me."

Jessica Lovett, the college's manager of student recruitment, said most of the people taking part in the Kick Start Your Future event were from Simcoe County, but they all had their own story.

"I talked to two twin sisters who were wanting go into ECE (early childhood education) at the Orillia campus," she said. "They had applied a couple of years ago and had been accepted but they had to do other things. Now they are ready to go back together and support each other."

A husband and wife team were also interested in what Georgian had to offer, Lovett said.

"He had finished an arts degree and now, after having two children and being a stay-at-home parent while she was a nurse, he was farming," she said. "He found that really interesting and worthwhile but didn't find that financially viable."

Now he has his eyes on being an environmental technician student.

"He's drawing on his interest in the environment and he knows we have great employment stats," Lovett said, adding people in their 20s to 40s and even one woman who was 62 took part in the event.

"About half the people in the room had never gone to college and the other half had either gone to college or university and were at a point in their life where they wanted a career change and something different," she said. "It's highly dependent on a person's career progression and what they personally want to do."

Lovett said more than 60% of the college's students are mature students.

"That's been a long-standing statistic," she said. "Our students have always included people coming back to school after getting work, life experience or credentials elsewhere.

"It's not unusual for us to help all people at different stages in their career train for different employment opportunities," Lovett added.

"They've always been an important part of the student recruitment effort."

