City police have arrested a Barrie man and charged him for the theft of dog food and other canned goods last month.

On July 29, a man with a black backpack entered Mac's Convenience at 151 Bayfield St. and headed straight to the canned goods section.

While the clerk was helping a customer at the counter, various cans of dog food and other canned goods were placed into the backpack, said police.

A man left the store immediately without paying, police said.

He was caught on video surveillance, however, and was positively identified to police.

A 43-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000 and was released with a September court date.