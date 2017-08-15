Barrie U14 girls pull through to semifinals

The Barrie FC U14 girls hosted the Ontario Provincial Cup quarter-final on the pitch of their home field at Barrie Soccer Club this past Saturday, where the sidelines were packed with support for the U14 Barrie ladies.

Having made a name for themselves over the course of a few seasons with their unprecedented and some record-breaking accomplishments, all in attendance knew this was going to be a great match on home turf.

Prepared to battle Brams United, the ladies entered the quarter-final match of the Ontario Cup knowing a win was necessary for them to advance to the semifinal round. This is where the Barrie ladies found themselves finishing their season last year and although many would think finishing Top 4 in the province is a great accomplishment, the ladies are always looking to better their results.

After taking a 2-0 lead into the first half, the team faced the challenge of finishing the match without one of their captains Nathalie Hoppe, who had endured a serious injury. The ladies rallied around their fallen teammate and pulled out the win on her behalf, finishing with a 3-1 win.

The Ontario Cup semifinal will be played Aug. 26 against North Mississauga at 11 a.m. at the Oshawa Civic Center.