INNISFIL – A Lefroy car pillager was busted over the weekend.

South Simcoe police investigated a series of items stolen from cars in the Lefroy area on Saturday.

During the probe, officers learned one of the stolen credit cards had been used at a local store. Video from the store was viewed and the suspect was identified and arrested.

A quantity of stolen items were retrieved from the 23-year-old Innisfil man’s home and police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Ferrier Avenue, Corner Avenue, Squire Street and Killarney Beach Road who is missing a computer and a drill to contact them.

The man has been charged with several counts of theft, fraud and possession of stolen goods.

He has a September court date.

Police lay unsafe boating charges

INNISFIL – Two men were charged with un-safe boating practices on Saturday.

South Simcoe police marine unit officers located a 10-foot dinghy about 300 metres off-shore at approximately 6 p.m.

Neither of the adult occupants had lifejackets and none of the required safety equipment, including a flashlight, whistle, rope, etc. was on the boat.

Two Vaughan men where charged for not having the proper equipment.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called by a distressed boater who had run out of fuel.

South Simcoe police marine unit officers aboard the John Wardrop II towed the boat safely to shore.

Domestic assault charge laid

BRADFORD – An ex-husband who allegedly assaulted his ex-wife was arrested, Friday.

South Simcoe police were called by a woman who said she left Bradford to visit her boyfriend in Milton at around 5:30 p.m.

However, when she left the home in Milton, her ex-husband followed her down the street and grabbed her shoulder bag causing bruising.

The Toronto man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

He was released with a September court date and warned to stay away from his ex-wife.

Son pushes father

INNISFIL – A man has been charged after pushing his father into a brick wall on Sunday.

South Simcoe police were called to an Alcona home to assist with a fight between a father and his son at about 4 p.m.

There had been an ongoing dispute about the son moving out and at one point, the 20-year-old son pushed his fathering a brick wall where he struck his head, police say.

The young man faces domestic assault charges and has a September court date.

In the interim, he must reside elsewhere.





Thieves sought after break and enter

INNISFIL – Jewelry and electronics were taken from a home on Saturday.

South Simcoe police believe that a home on Kennedy Road was accessed by a back door between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Once inside, thieves took a quantity of jewelry and camera equipment.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this crime to call South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).