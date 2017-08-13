A Barrie man is in serious condition after being shot downtown early Sunday morning.

Barrie police believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police were called to Mulcaster Street and Lakeshore Drive for a report of shots fired at approximately 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they located the 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and then later airlifted to a GTA hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"We're still early in the investigation but we believe the suspect and the victim were known to one another. Investigators believe the suspect shot the victim in the middle of Mulcaster Street and fled in a vehicle," said Const. Sarah Bamford.

"We are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident that have not spoken to police, or anyone that may have been in the area, to please come forward.

"Officers have spoken to a few witnesses but downtown at that time of the morning is a busy spot," she added. "There is somebody out there who saw something so we are appealing to anyone to come forward with information."

It's unclear at this point in the investigation how many shots were fired.

Mulcaster Street south of Dunlop Street West was cordoned off with yellow police tape on Sunday and search team officers were doing a grid search in the early afternoon.

The road was reopened just before 4 p.m.

Visitors to the downtown area said they were shocked by the incident.

"The world is going to hell in a hand bag because of drugs, alcohol and gun violence," said Port Perry resident Rick Gray.

Toronto resident John Taylor said he was surprised that the shooting would occur in a city like Barrie, adding that he isn't familiar with the early morning crowds that fill the streets downtown after bars close.

"I thought this was a safe city. I didn't expect something like this to happen here. Toronto maybe but not Barrie," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police homicide unit at 705-725-7025 ext 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

They can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.ca.

