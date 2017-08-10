Brown support, Avista: LETTERS

Blue wave of support

(Re: ‘Don’t take conservatives’ support for granted’ on the Examiner website)

I have to disagree with Rick Gibbons regarding his piece on Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader (and the province’s next premier) Patrick Brown.

Unlike his gaffe-prone predecessors John Tory and, in particular, Tim ‘Slash the Civil Service’ Hudak, Brown has built a solid party from scratch, painstakingly acquiring memberships and organizers from a cross-section of a very cosmopolitan electorate.

The Grits are panicking, waiting for him to say or promise something stupid so that they can exploit it to the hilt.

However this is not likely to transpire.

The big blue tsunami is heading towards Queen’s Park and it will be unstoppable.

Stephen Flanagan

Ottawa

Strategic approach inconsistent

(Re: ‘Hydro One deal opposes Ontario’s moral values’ in the July 25 edition of the Examiner)

David Reevely highlights that Hydro One’s announced offer to purchase Avista Utilities seems inconsistent with fundamental values promoted by Hydro One and, by extension, the Ontario government.

Avista, an American company, generates some of its energy from coal (a major greenhouse gas contributor) and will continue to do so as long as it makes business sense for them.

In the northwest United States, this could be many years.

Both Hydro One and the Ontario government have implemented difficult but noble policy positions related to our climate.

On Hydro One’s website, we find the following commitments:

* “Running our business in a socially responsible way is part of Hydro One’s mission and vision.”

* “We remain committed to continually improving our environmental performance across all of our business lines.”

Avista is burning coal. Avista is proposed to be part of Hydro One’s business line.

I believe Mr. Reevely is correct. There is an inconsistency here.

Greg Beal

Ilderton, Ont.