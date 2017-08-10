Barrie Red Sox minor bantams capture tournament title
The Barrie Red Sox minor bantam 'AAA' baseball team captured the championships at the Mississauga Majors Tournament last weekend. Twelve teams battled through the heat, rain and humidity to the final game in which the Barrie boys came up with a 4-0 win over host Mississauga Majors. The Barrie team includes, in the back row from left, manager Joanne Jackson, assistant coach Sean Chapelle, Colby Guy, Sebastian Mendoza, Will Payne, Josh Cote and JD Lamondin. In the front row, from left, are Jacob Chapelle, Josh Young, Alex Maxamenko, Will Jackson, Xavier DeDonato, Ethan Emerson, head coach Dave Maxamenko and assistant coach Bernie Young. The minor bantam squad will now prepare for the Ontario Baseball Association provincial qualifiers this weekend in Etobicoke. SUBMITTED
The Barrie Red Sox minor bantam 'AAA' baseball team captured the championships at the Mississauga Majors Tournament last weekend.
Twelve teams battled through the heat, rain and humidity to the final game in which the Barrie boys came up with a 4-0 win over host Mississauga Majors.
The minor bantam squad will now prepare for the Ontario Baseball Association provincial qualifiers this weekend in Etobicoke.