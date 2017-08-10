The Barrie Red Sox minor bantam 'AAA' baseball team captured the championships at the Mississauga Majors Tournament last weekend.

Twelve teams battled through the heat, rain and humidity to the final game in which the Barrie boys came up with a 4-0 win over host Mississauga Majors.

The minor bantam squad will now prepare for the Ontario Baseball Association provincial qualifiers this weekend in Etobicoke.