Husband-wife duo coming to Barrie

The husband-and-wife duo of Simon Irving and Janice Beninger return to Barrie next week for a collaborative concert of piano and organ music.

They call their duo Four Hands Two Feet.

Their program this time will include a mix of music ranging from a Bach Trio Sonata to Ruth Watson Henderson’s Suite for Piano and Organ and Denis Bédard’s Suite for Organ and Piano along with shorter works by other composers.

Irving, an organist, and Beninger, who plays piano, began collaborating together in 2012 and since then have performed together in a variety of venues around Hamilton, where the couple lives.

In 2015, they released their first CD, Poem. It features pieces written especially for organ and piano, by a range of composers, as well as their own arrangements and adaptations.

Their second CD, Just Baroque, was released this month.

Irving started playing the organ at the age of 13 and became the organist at Carlisle United Church in 1984.

After retiring early from an IBM management position in 1992, he became the director of music at Church of Our Lady in Guelph.

He was also founding director of the Guelph Symphony Orchestra until he retired, 10 years later, in 2011.

He continues to serve as conductor emeritus of the orchestra and is the director of music at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Hamilton as well the Canadian Orpheus Male Choir.

Beninger is the music director of the Burlington Welsh Male Chorus. S

he maintains a busy piano/theory teaching studio in Dundas, frequently collaborates with singers and instrumentalists and has directed numerous choirs in the past.

She has also served as pianist/keyboard player for Symphony Hamilton and was the organist and choir director for Knox Preston and Knox Waterdown Presbyterian Churches.

Four Hands Two Feet performs on Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located at 47 Owen St., at Worsley Street, beginning at noon.

Admission is $5 for adults is $5, free for students.