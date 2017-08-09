In the wrestling world, she’s now known as the comeback kid.

Jess Brouillette was losing 6-0 in the gold-medal round of the 63-kilogram women’s wrestling match at the recent Francophone Games held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

“Sometimes, I overthink things,” said Brouillette, who is home in Barrie for the month of August before she returns to Brock University in the fall.

“But this time, I just relaxed and let my body do what I’ve trained it to do all these years, and it worked,” she added.

Within a short amount of time, she had tied with the other Canadian competitor, Quebec’s Linda Morais, and by the end of the match the score was tied at 10 points each.

At that point in the YouTube video (http://bit.ly/2wq1OqB), announcers were hollering in French, calling Brouillette the “natural” and congratulating her on a tremendous comeback.

Brouillette said she won the gold because ties are broken in wrestling based on who scored the last points.

“When I saw the early score, I stayed calm and thought ‘I’ll give it everything for the next 30 seconds and see what happens’,” she said.

“I thought ‘if some things don’t work out, I’ll just try something new’ and I just kept going like that.”

As one of 15 Canadian athletes attending the Francophone Games, Brouillette had already won against the first two wrestlers, from several of the 45 countries, earlier in the day.

Brouillette’s humble beginnings as a wrestler began at the former Prince of Wales elementary school in downtown Barrie when she heard an announcement for wrestling tryouts.

Although her friends soon grew disinterested with the physically demanding sport, Brouillette grew stronger and soon joined the Kempenfelt Bay Athletic Association to focus on wrestling.

After winning gold medals in Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) competition during her time at Barrie Central Collegiate, she toured several universities before settling on Brock University in St. Catharines as a provincially carded wrestler.

Brouillette earned a fifth place at the Junior World Games in Brazil in 2015 and placed third in the University World Games in Turkey.

Last year, she claimed silver at the Canadian Interuniversity Sports (CIS) tournament, but the four additional medals she has collected from those events have all been gold.

“My uncle made me a plaque with hooks on it and I hung it in my room for my medals,” Brouillette said with a grin.

Entering her fifth year at Brock, where she’s studying sociology in the police and criminology program, Brouillette has her head planted firmly on her shoulders.

That is, unless it’s planted firmly on someone else’s shoulder when she’s holding them down on the matt.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1