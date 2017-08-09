Barrie Minor Baseball is looking for head coaches for next season.

Applications are being accepted for the 2018 rep and select teams. It is anticipated there will be multiple teams in each age division, dependent on tryout numbers.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for all levels they wish to be considered for.

All coaches must meet current Baseball Canada and Baseball Ontario certification requirements prior to the beginning of the season.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, Aug. 20.

Applicants will be contacted for an in-person interview with the coach selection committee to discuss the qualities candidates would bring to the role of head coach.

For more information, visit www.barriebaseball.pointstreaksites.com.