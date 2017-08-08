Barrie girls soccer team wins gold at prestigious Montreal tournament
The Barrie FC under-14 girls soccer team travelled to Montreal this past weekend to participate in the Challenge Brossard International Tournament. In the back row, from left, are coach Dave Cooke, manager Kimberly Hoppe, Abby Bowland, Sarah Burch, Heather MacTavish, Tristan Dent, Aliscia Kobylnik, Madison Walter, Audrey Burnier, Katrine Thompson, Kate Cooke and coach Will Devellis. In the front row are Salena Devellis, Lauren McConnell, Olivia Swinford, Ana Boon, Cierra Bedford and Nathalie Hoppe. SUBMITTED
This season is proving to be a major success for the 15 players who make up the under-14 Barrie FC soccer team and the coaching staff.
The Barrie girls travelled to Montreal this past weekend to participate in the Challenge Brossard International Tournament.
Entered in the highest level, U14FAA, the girls came prepared to battle and played with full intensity.
With the elements not favourable early in the competition, the Barrie team still managed exceptionally well, not conceding a goal the entire weekend while scoring 13 goals for.
This clean-sweep victory makes it their fourth consecutive gold-medal performance this season.
The level of competitiveness in this team is unparalleled and it shows every time they’re on the pitch.
As the accomplishments and accolades continue to mount for this dedicated group of athletes, their team philosophy remains the same; moving forward, our work is never done and as a group they remain focused and continue train several days a week, year-round to elevate their game play.