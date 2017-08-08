This season is proving to be a major success for the 15 players who make up the under-14 Barrie FC soccer team and the coaching staff.

The Barrie girls travelled to Montreal this past weekend to participate in the Challenge Brossard International Tournament.

Entered in the highest level, U14FAA, the girls came prepared to battle and played with full intensity.

With the elements not favourable early in the competition, the Barrie team still managed exceptionally well, not conceding a goal the entire weekend while scoring 13 goals for.

This clean-sweep victory makes it their fourth consecutive gold-medal performance this season.

The level of competitiveness in this team is unparalleled and it shows every time they’re on the pitch.

As the accomplishments and accolades continue to mount for this dedicated group of athletes, their team philosophy remains the same; moving forward, our work is never done and as a group they remain focused and continue train several days a week, year-round to elevate their game play.