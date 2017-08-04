CLEARVIEW TWP. – Arson is suspected in a barn fire on Klondike Park Road.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the fire that began in an abandoned barn at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

“It is considered suspicious,” said Colin Shewell, Fire Chief for Clearview Township, who was the first person at the scene.

“We brought an excavator in, but the extent of the damage was such we couldn’t pin-point the area of origin,” he said.

Shewell said OPP were given information that some people were seen leaving the area right before the fire started.

“Although the barn was abandoned we have said it was about a $75,000 loss,” he said.

OPP has released a statement asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.