Lefaive returns with pocketful of jazz favourites

Louis Lefaive returns to Barrie for a solo concert of jazz favourites next week.

The local pianist will be performing hits made famous by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole and Nina Simone.

The popular Simcoe County musician is known as an educator, recording artist, singer-songwriter, arranger and bandleader.

His live gigs range from solo concerts to performing with his own bands Louis Lefaive and the Kings of Swing; Rubber Soul (a Beatles tribute band), and Par Hasard (French original music).

He performs at his local church, is an accompanist and subs in for many local bands.

Lefaive also has his own recording studio. Through Pocket Studio, he records his own projects as well songs and albums for a variety of other artists.

One of the latest records to come out of Pocket Studio is Portrait de famille by Ariko. It is a family group with vocal harmonies, rhythm and fiddle stylings of Lefaive, his wife, Laura, and their three daughters, Nicole, Jill and Kelly.

He has performed here in the past with his three daughters.

The Portrait de famille album draws inspiration from Celtic melodies, fiddle tunes and zydeco rhythms and combines unique arrangements of French-Canadian folk music with original compositions inspired by their traditional roots. It is available through www.arikomusique.com.

The family did its CD release concert at Le Festival du Loup in the Tiny Township community of Lafontaine on July 15 and at Harbourfront in Toronto. They have been busy performing in and around Penetanguishene and Tiny.

When Lefaive performs here next week, he will be including some of his original songs in the program.

The concert is part of the Seniors Serenade series and takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Grace United Church, located 350 Grove St. E., beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Refreshments (tea and cookies) follow at 3:30 p.m. for $5.