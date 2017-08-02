Open auditions for Barrie production
Members of the On Stage Performance Group are seeking actors and backstage crew of all ages and experience to be part of their upcoming pantomime Cinderella 2: The Sisters Strike Back, which will run Nov. 8-12 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie.
For more information on how to audition or volunteer, contact Carole Gosselin at carolonstage@gmail.com or visit www.onstagetheatre.ca.