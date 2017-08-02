Members of the On Stage Performance Group are seeking actors and backstage crew of all ages and experience to be part of their upcoming pantomime Cinderella 2: The Sisters Strike Back, which will run Nov. 8-12 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie.

For more information on how to audition or volunteer, contact Carole Gosselin at carolonstage@gmail.com or visit www.onstagetheatre.ca.