Lobby groups shouldn’t influence bureaucrats

Canadians expect competition in the financial sector.

Competition is good for both consumers and businesses alike.

That’s why it's concerning to see the most recent order from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial institutions (OSFI). On June 30, bureaucrats at the OSFI ordered that any ‘non-bank entity’ is no longer allowed to describe or market their products or services with the words ‘bank’, ‘banker’ or ‘banking’.

Canadians should be able to have confidence in their financial institutions. You won’t find many people to argue against this. That’s the stated purpose of the OSFI. It was created by an act of Parliament to “contribute to public confidence in the Canadian financial system.”

There is no crisis of public confidence in the financial system right now. There are no masses of people concerned about the safety of their deposits in Canada’s credit unions.

So why would the OSFI suddenly decide that credit unions can’t use words like “bank”, “banker” or “banking” to describe its services?

The answer is simple. The big banks waged a high-priced lobby campaign against their competition. They repeatedly lobbied Jeremy Rudin, the superintendent, as well as several of his staff over the past 12 months. And what did the bureaucrat with all the power do? Exactly what the big banks wanted.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am not the type to bash the banks. I’m not out there attacking CEOs for making too much money. I believe in the free market. And that’s what’s wrong here. No bureaucrat should have the power to limit the rights of businesses to use common language to describe what their services are.

What do credit unions do? They provide banking services. The difference is that credit unions are owned by the people who use them, instead of having their stock traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. How exactly is OSFI protecting the public by forcing credit unions to come up with new language to describe what it is that they do?

Let’s look at the paper trail. On June 28, lobbyists from the Canadian Bankers Association, TD, Canada Western Bank, CIBC, RBC, Banque Nationale, BMO and Scotiabank lobbied Rudin. Two days later, they announced credit unions couldn’t use the verboten “banking” words.

Mr. Rudin never once met with the credit union’s lobby group, and only once met with an individual representative of a credit union in that same 12-month period. And now the credit unions have to deal with this bureaucrat’s decree.

This won’t be a cheap change to implement for credit unions. There are websites, brochures and physical signage that will all take time, and a lot of money to change. Some estimates put the total cost at around $80 million. That’s $80 million that won’t be invested in building a new factory, a new hotel or a small business.

The cost is bad, but it’s the principle that’s worse. You’ve got a wealthy and powerful lobby group influencing an unelected bureaucrat and stifling competition in the marketplace. This bureaucrat is directly accountable to only one person: Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Will the finance minister do the right thing, and have this decision reversed?

Only time will tell.

Alex Nuttall is the MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.