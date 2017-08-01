The Barrie Colts have signed their second-round pick from the 2017 OHL Priority Selection.

Defenceman Nate Allensen, who was taken 32nd overall, has committed to the team after signing a standard player agreement.

Colts general manager Jason Ford says the 16-year-old blue-liner should help shore up the defence corps.

“Nate will bring stability to the back end and will be a key contributor in a variety of facets as he gains experience in the OHL,” Ford said. “He is a smart, puck-moving defenseman that skates well and sees the ice extremely well. He has logged key minutes on the power-play throughout his minor hockey, and brings a calming presence to the back end because of his patience with the puck.”

Allensen played last season with the Waterloo Wolves minor midgets, where he appeared in 32 games, tallying 10 goals and 30 points.

Barrie Colts training camp begins on Aug. 29 at the Barrie Molson Centre. The annual blue and white game will be held on Aug. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.