Soccer stars get international training

Soccer players in Barrie are gaining international attention.

AMP Football, a soccer recruiting organization that connects players with various British professional teams, held a three-day development and ID camp at the Barrie Soccer Club last week.

"I think it was very educational for the players. I think having these types of organizations join us can open up a lot of doors," said Mark Cristante, technical director of the Barrie Soccer Club.

Of the registered athletes, 80 per cent were players on Barrie soccer teams, and the remaining 20 per cent came from other clubs.

It would be an understatement to say that that the international coaches were pleased with the participating athletes.

"We've been unbelievably impressed with their work ethic, their desire to learn, they really go hard, they kick lumps out of each other, and then they pick each other up," said AMP Football owner Gary Lewis.

In particular, the female athletes stood out to Lewis and his fellow coaches. Players from the Barrie FC U14 and U15 girls' teams showcased skills and an incredible aptitude to learn.

"They take in everything you say, they're like sponges," said Oldham Athletic Coach Steve Rawes. "They're very eager to learn."

Walking from the beautiful pitches behind the Barrie Soccer Club into the meeting room within the clubhouse, the first thing you notice about the open room is that there are several sheets of drawing paper plastered to all of the walls.

Part way through every session, players would break from drills and were encouraged to reflect on their individual performances. Each transcribed their strengths, areas needing improvement and what they learned.

"You've got to self-reflect, their performance, and the game. If they keep doing that, then they'll improve," said Luke Morgan, Manchester United Foundation coach.

AMP Football held separate sessions for players based on age and gender. The coaches stressed the mental aspect of soccer.

"From my point of view, soccer is not all necessarily played with your feet, it's about intelligence and being able to encourage confidence, and understand the game itself," said Morgan, who has been coaching in the Manchester United development system for four years.

The knowledge of soccer was not only passed onto players who attended the ID camp but also to coaches. The four international coaches held a coach's clinic before the camp began.

"The coaches really liked the sessions a lot; there were a lot of things they did that they felt they could apply to their own environments, so we did sessions on counter-attacking breaking pressing line," said technical director Cristante. "Getting the different perspective, to work with coaches from the U.K., I think is just outstanding."

Following the camp, AMP Football identified several players to further develop. Their next step will be to come back for another camp in the fall to track the progress of these selected players and to monitor any new players interested in development.

By 2018, the international coaches want to bring two girls teams from Barrie to the U.K. for exhibition play.

"They want to forge careers in the game so the idea is to put them infront of the correct groups," said Lewis, who is also a former Premier league and Champions league soccer player.

Not all athletes can make the trip overseas due to finances and logistical constraints, but AMP football is ensuring that players' assessment at the Barrie ID camp does not go to waste. The organization has a portfolio for every single athlete that they've worked with which can be a point of reference for any future soccer opportunities.

"The girls and the boys know what we expect now, several have been identified. We have live chats up at our website," said Lewis. "We do it professionally, we have everything monitored and screened. We're there to help in whatever capacity we can."