ESSA TWP. — What better way to experience Canada than paddling a canoe in the great outdoors.

Twelve children, whose families just moved to the Barrie area from countries scattered across the world, had a chance to take in the sites and sounds of their new homeland this week.

Through the Simcoe County District School Board's Newcomers Welcome Centre and the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) youngsters dipped a paddle in Papa Bear Pond at the authority's Tiffin Centre for Conservation, located west of Barrie.

Donning life-jackets and yelping with excitement, the elementary school-aged kids from countries such as Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, China, the Philippines and Brazil experienced canoeing for the first time during Camp Tiffin.

"We hope they get the ability and the opportunity to adjust into their new life in Canada," said the school board's Tatiana Khrystynko. "It's a chance to practise their new language in a non-threatening and welcoming environment that is all about fun and play. That’s how children learn a new language the fastest."

The camp, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Barrie, is also an opportunity for youngsters to connect with Canadian kids, she said.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for them to be children, learn about Canada, enjoy the outdoors, to play and have fun," Khrystynko said.

NVCA outdoor environmental educator Grant Wilson, who guided the newbie canoeists around the pond, said the energy level was high when the boats went in the water.

"The kids are super excited. They’ve been talking about boats since they first came here on Monday," he said. "Canoeing is really interesting because it’s a team thing and working together with a partner.

"I’m hoping they will learn a little bit about team work, but mostly I’m hoping they will experience a different and calm way to see nature."

The kids saw turtles and other wildlife, took hikes, had an outdoor lunch, built shelters and played games in the Tiffin Centre's forested area.

But canoeing may have been the highlight, Wilson said.

"There’s not just one Canadian experience. This is just one thing in the whole pallet of Canada," he said. "It may not be essential, but it’s definitely part of who we are. I’m hoping they bring it back to their families and say, ‘Let’s try canoeing’."

NVCA spokeswoman Heather Kepran said it’s part of the Canadian experience to go to a camp.

"Some of the youngsters are very new to Canada, but language is not a barrier," she said. "They all get along with each other and there are lots of smiles."

To learn more about the program, visit www.thelearningcentres.com.

imcinroy@postmedia.com