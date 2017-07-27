Multiple stabbings outside and near the Barrie Public Library’s downtown branch have left both staff and patrons fearful for their safety.

The initial incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, when an 18-year-old teenager was pushed to the ground as he was robbed of his knapsack by three teenaged boys and a girl.

During the altercation, he was stabbed in the back and was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The emergency services were called by a member of the public,” the library’s CEO, Marc Saunders, said Thursday afternoon.

Standing near the short stone border surrounding a patch of grass and several trees on the northeastern corner of the Worsley Street building, Saunders pointed to the area where the teenager was stabbed.

“Staff didn’t have a line of sight to the incident, but became aware of it shortly after it happened,” he said.

“As a library, we’re very concerned about the number of incidents that have been happening,” Saunders added.

“We’ve been dealing with bad patron behaviour as a regular occurrence. Obviously the stabbing outside is irregular, but we’ve been witnessing a lot of poor behaviour lately.”

Within a few minutes of the first stabbing, a second event occurred just north of the library at Berczy Park on Peel Street.

Police believe that confrontation involved stolen property.

Once again, four teenagers started a fight with a 19-year-old man, who was kicked and stabbed in the head.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and released later that night.

“Investigators have not confirmed that these incidents involve the same parties,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers. “However, due to the close proximity of both incidents and the descriptors initially provided to police, the investigation is leading detectives to believe the suspects are the same for both incidents.”

Rodgers said a further review of the video is being undertaken to confirm the same suspects were at both scenes.

Doug, a library patron, who asked his full name not be used, visited the library on Thursday. He said he was now fearful doing so.

As a stroke victim who travels in a motorized wheelchair, Doug said he scoffed when he recently read the Crime Severity Index report from Statistics Canada stating Barrie was the third-safest city in the Canada.

“(The stabbings) are just proof that’s not true,” he said.

Saunders said the library is on a fixed budget, but city staff is looking at ways to ensure its patrons are safe.

Situated downtown near the David Busby Street Centre, Youth Haven and not far from the Barrie Transit Terminal and the Salvation Army Bayside Mission, Saunders said while staff wants to help people access its computers and look for employment, he wants all clients to feel comfortable.

“Just adding security guards or security cameras is not going to be enough. Barrie has some fundamental social issues that need to be addressed: we’re not going to deny that. We’d like to work with the social agencies and make it work for everybody,” he said.

Police are now asking for the public’s help locating the four youth involved in the altercations.

They are described as #1; a white male, between five-foot-nine to five-foot-11” tall with a thin build. He was wearing red shoes, black track pants with a white stripe, a blue hoodie and light-coloured ball cap.

Suspect #2 was a white female, five-foot-six, approximately 150-160 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing dark pants, white shoes, a grey jacket and carrying a blue backpack.

Suspect #3 is a white male, approximately five-foot-nine with a thin build. He was wearing blue track pants with a white stripe, white shoes and a blue jacket.

Suspect #4 is a white male, five-foot-10 tall with brown hair. He was wearing white shoes, red pants a dark, multi-coloured large T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1