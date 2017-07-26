Letter one man's view, colonial benefits: LETTERS

Letter one man’s view

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

Why such outrage at Joffre McCleary’s letter? It’s just one man’s view of current contentious interpretations of this nation’s history.

Some of his statements are certainly debatable, and some readers will insist that what was written is demeaning to early Aboriginals and, therefore, should have been censored by Examiner editors.

Mr. McCleary is evidently not being swept along with the sense of guilt, and mea culpa, surrounding First Nations issues that is very much in vogue. To each his own.

Consider the ongoing furor in Halifax, where some Haligonians are demanding the removal of the statue of Edward Cornwallis. Others, under that cover of darkness, defaced the monument with obscene graffiti.

So, some people, like McCleary, have very strong opinions about the early settlement of British North America. And like McCleary, they freely express themselves.

One angry letter writer suggested the reading of The Inconvenient Indian. A much more scholarly work that deals with early Aboriginal life is Jared Diamond’s Guns, Germs and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies.

Garry Burke

Oro-Medonte Township

Colonial benefits

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

Joffre McCleary has demonstrated not only glaring ignorance of the history of colonialism, but is trying to act as apologist for the centuries of cultural genocide that First Nation peoples have had and continue to deal with every day.

Colonialism benefitted only one group and that was the colonizers.

And to say that the tribes “coveted more land” is beyond galling. It was obvious that those that coveted this land were Europeans, pure and simple.

It is shocking that a major Canadian newspaper would publish this kind of hate speech.

I demand that the Examiner’s editorial board denounce this letter and the type of racist thinking behind it.

Pierre Brault

Ottawa