What weighs 150 pounds, has 576 stationary parts, took more than 200 people to create, and will represent Barrie on the national stage?

Barrie’s Canada 150 Mosaic Mural that Mayor Jeff Lehman unveiled at the East Bayfield Community Centre on Wednesday.

“I looked at the 576 tiles and thought each one of them is a piece of art,” Lehman told the dozen people who attended the ceremony.

The mosaic has a blue theme, highlighting Barrie’s waterfront with the Spirit Catcher in darker brown and red hues.

A car and its wheels are clearly visible, as is Barrie City Hall, and all murals in the Canada 150 Mosaic were to include railroad tracks as the common denominator when they’re joined together at a later date.

Several of the artists from the Barrie Art Club were on hand, as well as participants from the Parkview Art Club, Simcoe Community Services and Camphill Communities, said mural organizer Onalee Groves.

Students from Georgian College’s School of Design and Visual Arts helped with paint tiles, as did participants at the 2016 Culture Days.

To view the mosaic, visit East Bayfield Community Centre.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1