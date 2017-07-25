Aidan O’Hara is pretty good with a soccer ball at his feet.

Little wonder since it wasn’t that long after he started walking that he was kicking a soccer ball around.

“Pretty much,” O’Hara said of the sport he has played since he was two years old.

The 18-year-old Springwater Township native loves soccer. He’s practically played it his whole life and it’s no surprise he can hardly wait to kick off his NCAA Division 1 soccer career with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers.

“I would play today if I could,” said the St. Joan of Arc graduate, who accepted a scholarship from UAB over offers from the University of Akron, Holy Cross, University of Hartford and Grand Canyon University.

O’Hara caught the attention of prospective universities when he and his Vaughan Azzurri teammates travelled south of the border to play in showcase tournaments.

A visit to the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus just before last Christmas made O’Hara’s decision an easy one.

“I went down and visited one time and I probably made my decision a week after that because I loved it so much,” he said.

Everything just felt right for O’Hara.

“I decided on Alabama because I wanted to go somewhere warm, somewhere that had a good field and kind of just felt like home,” explained the six-foot-one, 160-pound striker. “The guys (players) were really nice and the coaches were really cool people.”

O’Hara said he also wanted to go somewhere that had coaches that were genuine people, which is something he believes the UAB program has in head coach Mike Getman and his staff.

“They seem really welcoming, great coaches,” he said. “I didn’t know at the time, but there’s another kid on my team (Donovan Watson) going to the same school.

“Then there’s two other players there that played for Vaughan, so I’ll know a couple of people.”

O’Hara will be studying to earn a bachelor of science in psychology.

While a professional career in soccer remains his dream, he wants to continue his schooling and do his masters to one day possibly become a psychiatrist.

“That’s one of the things the coach made real clear, is that they have a real good medical program there,” O’Hara said. “It kind of suited me for psychology and taking sciences.”

On the field, the UAB Blazers will be counting on the athletic striker to put the ball in the net. O’Hara has been always been able to score, whether it’s been through his minor soccer days in Barrie, with St. Joan of Arc or Vaughan.

“My speed and I like the ball on my feet, so I’m pretty good with my feet,” O’Hara said of his strengths on the field. “One of the biggest things would be shooting with both feet.

“I got pretty comfortable with my left, as well as my right.”

O’Hara’s scoring prowess will be certainly welcome for a Blazers men’s soccer program that is currently going through a rebuilding phase.

“Aidan is a quick and technically gifted striker,” Getman said on the UAB’s athletic website. “He is big and good in the air. I expect him to score goals and make a major impact right away.”

O’Hara doesn’t mind the expectations that come with the striker position and being counted on to provide a good deal of the offence.

“You kind of get used to playing with the pressure (to score),” he said. “It’s always there.”

O’Hara played his rep soccer in Barrie until the age of 16, before spending a year with the Toronto FC Academy. He joined the Vaughan Azzurri program when he was 17.

Like his soccer heroes, English and Tottenham Hotspurs star forward Harry Kane and Arsenal star forward and French national player Olivier Giroud, O’Hara is determined to have his own professional soccer career. And he’s willing to put in the work and even travel across the world to make his dream come true.

At the age of 15, O’Hara he flew to Italy to try out with two club programs there, but decided it wasn’t the right time for a drastic change in schooling and lifestyle.

At the age of 16, he went to England to try out for Bury FC, a third-division team in the English Football League.

“That went well, but there were a bunch of complications. So I didn’t end up moving over there,” he explained.

Having an Irish passport, he headed to Ireland for their national under-17 trials, but figured out the best route for him was through university.

“I decided I should go to school and not just go to Europe and play soccer,” said O’Hara, who has played this season with both the Vaughan U-17 and U-21 teams. “I thought about schooling and talked about it with my Vaughan team and I came across this (scholarship).”

Still, he believes the experience he had over in Europe will only help make him a better player down the road.

He hasn’t forgotten the advice he received, which includes using his head more often as a weapon.

“When I went to Europe they told me to get more comfortable and better at using my head because I like the ball at my feet more often than not,” O’Hara explained. “Which is ironic, because a couple of days ago I scored on a nice header to win the game.

“It was the first game, in I don’t know how long, since I scored a header.”

At St. Joan of Arc, O’Hara was a multi-sport athlete, who also excelled in hockey, track and field and rugby. In track he was the Georgian Bay champion in both the 100-metre and high jump.

A good skater, O’Hara played Barrie ‘AAA’ hockey until Grade 9 when the schedule between hockey and soccer became too much.

“That’s when the conflicts started getting bad,” he said. “I had to make a decision and I kind of thought soccer was what I wanted to do, and I felt I was a little better at it.”

There’s been plenty of people who have helped him along the way, but O’Hara will never forget the impacts Barrie rep coach Jimmy Furlano had on him.

As a 13-year-old, O’Hara was playing with his 1999 age group and wanted to work his way to play some games with a good Barrie club a year older.

“(Furlano) eventually got me called up and I started playing on that team,” said O’Hara, who also credits Vaughan coach Patrice Gheisar with helping him develop as a player. “It was a lot of hard work (under Furlano), so it taught me a lot of lessons.

“Like never giving up, or you always got to work hard. We did a lot of running.”

O’Hara leaves Wednesday for UAB. He and his dad will make the long drive so he can be there a couple of days before his school orientation on July 28th.

After that, he’ll attend a mandatory meeting for the men’s soccer team on Aug. 2nd and training for the upcoming season begins the following day.

“We should be pretty good,” O’Hara said of the Blazers, who last made the NCAA tournament in 2014.