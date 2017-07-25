Sittin' on the dock of the bay in Barrie
In an effort to escape the summer heat, brothers Ben and Tavish Brittain join their friend, Carter Barrie, as the trio takes turns jumping off the pier at the end of Dock Road in south-end Barrie on Tuesday. The trio reported the water to be perfect. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The trio reported the water to be perfect.