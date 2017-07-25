It’s been a long time coming, but Barrie’s Brett Caswell has recorded his first new song in seven years.

Beautiful People, released through the local label Atrial Records, marks the beginning of upcoming EP.

“It’s been a long road,” said Caswell, who was in the process of making an follow-up album to his first full-length solo album, A New Balance, when he found out he was about to become a father and as a result, realigned his priorities.

“I had to making a living,” he said. “It wasn’t paying the bills writing original music.

“Being a parent comes first for me.”

He has since separated from the mother of his child and his son, Phoenix, is now six years old.

While Caswell carved out a living in a variety of music-related jobs, he has continued to write songs. He plays his original music at the monthly Songwriters Series which he has hosted for founder and local music promoter Chas. Hay since its inception in April 2015.

He’s also had a long-standing gig at the Kenzington Burger Bar in downtown Barrie. He plays mostly cover tunes there, a mix of acoustic rock music from the Beatles, his favourite band of all time, to Van Morrison and newer groups such as The Black Keys every Wednesday night starting at 9:30 p.m.

“I’m all over the map - (with) stuff I like - and hopefully you catch some people in the room that will like it,” said Caswell, adding it is mostly background music.

Last year, he also served as accompanist for a new Barrie pop-up choir, called Just Sing.

Next month, he will be playing the Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte Township as member of Dani Strong’s band, Aug. 10-13, as well as at the venue’s OK Friday live music series Aug. 26.

Over the years, he has perfomred at a wide variety of events and venues from JunoFest 2011 to Canadian Music Week 2011, NXNE 2010, S.C.E.N.E., Mariposa Folk Festival, Kempenfest, Barrie Blues and Jazz Festival, Promenade Days, Barrie Arts Awards, Music on Main Festival, Barrie’s New Music Festival, Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern and more. Some of his earlier gigs were with his band, Marquee Rose.

For Caswell, music is both his passion and his therapy. As a result, he kept writing songs.

“I’m in the process of making two EP records. One is lighter and one is darker lyrically. We haven’t decided which one is going to come out first,” said Caswell, a Scarborough native who grew up in Barrie and graduated from Central. “I thought I’d lead off with something light. Beautiful People is a happy-go-lucky song for the summer. It’s fun and has a nice sentiment.”

Beautiful People is available online through all the usual sources including cdbaby.com and iTunes.