GUELPH -

Georgian Grizzlies women’s golfer Addison Wallwin is participating this week in the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship at Cutten Fields in Guelph.

The four-round event started on Tuesday and runs through Friday.

Wallwin had a historic year for the Grizzlies last season, winning the individual gold medal at the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) national championships.

The Barrie native also led the women’s team to gold at both the national and provincial Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) championship. She was named as a CCAA academic all-Canadian, a CCAA all-Canadian and to the OCAA all-Ontario team as well as being Georgian’s female athlete of the year for 2016-17.

This spring, she competed at the Canadian University/College Championships where she was Georgian’s top-placing golfer and earlier this month she competed at the Ontario Women’s Amateur Championships.