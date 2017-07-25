If Canadians did away with sex and taxes, there would be little crime to report.

Until that day comes, one of the safest places to live in Canada is in the Barrie-Springwater-Innisfil Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), which is ranked third safest place to live as defined by Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index (CSI).

“In the Greater Barrie Area, on a Canada-wide level, crime has gone down significantly,” said Warren Silver, a Statistics Canada analyst at the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, Social, Health and Labour Statistics.

“There’s been a 42% drop in police-reported crime and that means it’s 42% safer than it was a decade ago,” he added.

“It’s an enviable place to be.”

Since Statistics Canada started tracking crime in 2006, Barrie, Springwater Township and Innisfil have dropped from police reporting 12,268 total charges to reporting 7,728 last year.

Violent crime has dropped from just over 2,240 down to slightly more than 1,600 in 2016.

“Ranking in the top three areas for the last four years, as well as showing a 42% decrease since 2006 reflects the positive relationship we have with our community, businesses and partners,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers of the Barrie Police Service.

“We are excited that our hard work in our community, collaboration with our neighbouring police services in the Barrie CMA and our continued efforts to decrease crime in our city have paid off.”

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said this year’s rankings are a testament to the community-oriented policing strategies led by Barrie’s police service.

“It shows what a strong community we have, how family oriented we are, and how much people who live here care about their city,” Lehman said. He added Barrie CMA’s crime statistics were only slightly higher than Quebec City and Toronto’s figures, which rated first and second place respectively.

“We were just edged out by Quebec City as having the lowest crime index in the country – we basically tied for first - you have to go to the decimal place where they just edged us out,” Lehman said.

The Barrie CMA, which includes both Springwater and Innisfil, is defined as having a population of 100,000 of which 50,000 or more people live in the urban core. To be included in the CMA, the adjacent municipalities must have a high degree of integration with the central urban area, in this case, Barrie.

Springwater Mayor Bill French said he believes the positive CSI results reveal his municipality’s true strengths.

“Springwater prides itself in being a community of communities, where our citizens are acutely aware of their neighbours and that feeling of connectiveness goes a long way to cure many of society's social ills,” French said.

However, as with any national report, two areas of concern across the country are fraud, such as the Canadian Revenue Agency tax scam, and violations against children, which rose 30%.

“A 1% increase overall is really being driven by fraud,” Silver said. “I’ve heard from every police service that identity theft and identity fraud were on the rise.”

Silver also pointed out two areas where a definitive increase in police-reported crime could be explained by new legislation.

The federal Tougher Penalties for Child Predators Act Bill C-26 increased the maximum penalties given to violence and assaults against children, he said.

“Those numbers are now broken out a lot more, where previously they would have come under a sexual assault offence,” Silver said.

Additional changes to prostitution laws in 2014 show an increase from eight charges in 2015 to 45 in 2016.

But as those charges aren’t explained further, it’s not clear if more johns were arrested or the prostitutes themselves.

Silver said the charges could have stemmed from soliciting near a school zone or advertising the sale of sex, but not the actual act itself.

“We can’t tell how many of those 454 charges across Canada were for the act. We’d have to dive down into the micro data and we didn’t for this report,” Silver said.

Notable national statistics

- In 2016, police reported 611 homicides, two more than the previous year.

- The rate of attempted murder decreased by 1% between 2015 and 2016.

- Police-reported rates of cannabis drug offences declined for the fifth consecutive year.

- The rate of impaired driving decreased by 3% in 2016.

- In 2016, there were 3,098 incidents of police-reported drug-impaired driving, 343 more than the previous year.

