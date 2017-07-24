Orillia hosts league tournament

Orillia was the centre of the universe for Ontario Women's Field Lacrosse on the weekend as the West Orillia Sports Complex became the headquarters for league action on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, 13 teams competed in the U15 age group - six in the A division (including the Orillia Lady Kings) and seven in the B division. On Sunday, teams from both the U11 and U13 divisions took over the four fields in an action-packed day of competition. Orillia was one of eight teams in the U11 A division, while five teams also participated in the B division. In U13 action. Orillia was one of six teams in the B division while six teams also competed in A division action. It was a bye week for teams in the U19 division.

Orillia split a pair of one-goal nail-biters in U13 action. Home field was not an advantage for the Lady Kings in their first game as they fell 4-3 to Oshawa. The local squad rebounded in their second game to earn a heart-stopping 7-6 decision over Kawartha.

In U11 competition, Orillia defeated Oshawa 9-4 and then rolled to a 9-3 triumph over Oshawa to win their third straight game and extend their unbeaten streak to four games.

In U15 division play, Orillia earned an exhibition win over Akwesasne before rolling to a 9-2 victory over Toronto Beaches.