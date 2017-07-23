A ride across central Ontario was singed with fear for the black-leather clad bikers.

Although riding in heavy highway traffic is usually a cause for concern, the fear for the bikers mounted at each stop when they realized which fear factor challenge they were going to have to attempt.

“After speaking with the kids at Youth Haven, I realized how many fears they have to face each day,” said Ride for Youth Haven organizer, Mary-Ellen O'Neill Madeley.

“I’ve realized I have to stop saying no to trying new things and we wanted each rider to get a little out of their comfort zone and try something fearful.”

Riders had to eat jelly beans that may taste like cherries or vomit. They had to stick their hands in dirt and find worms at another stop, or play a game of truth or dare.

Terry Cartwright, one of the 50 bikers who took part in the ride from Barrie’s Park Place to Orillia’s Home Depot to Midland’s Home Depot finishing back at Barrie’s Home Depot, chose to take a dare and had to sing ‘I’m a little teapot’ in front of his fellow bikers.

“I might just throw a $20 in the pot,” Terry Cartwright said with a laugh, looking over the Home Depot parking lot filled with a lot of leather.

Cartwright, who belongs to Barrie’s Patchless Motorcycle Club, said he joined the Youth Haven ride to help teens.

“Everybody here’s a parent,” he said nodding to the bikers. “We do several rides a year to help. Our biggest fundraiser is the Patchless Ride for Autism and we usually raise about $20,000 each year.”

Gunner (no last name used) belongs to Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), which also had a few dozen members on Sunday’s ride.

As one of 27 international BACA groups, Barrie’s riders help children who are being abused or bullied with support, he said.

“We’ve helped eight in Simcoe County,” Gunner said.

As part of Youth Haven’s Face Your Fear campaign, several local businesses supported the ride, including Bent by Kent and the Dirty Boys.

Home Depot also hosted an Orange Door campaign where customers who donated a $1 were encouraged to write words of encouragement on a door that would be donated to Youth Haven.

More than 80% of its residents are fleeing domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse and neglect, said O'Neill Madeley.

Some of the shelter’s 24 residents are also dealing with mental health and addiction issues.

“The Orange Door campaign raised more than $11,000, which is just great," O'Neill Madeley said. "This year wasn’t about the money as much as it was about raising awareness about the shelter and getting our first ride under our belts,”

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) helped out at the Ride for Youth Haven with more than 50 bikers riding from Barrie to Home Depots in Orillia and Midland to raise money and awareness of the Barrie shelter for teens and youth. PHOTO: CHERYL BROWNE/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA