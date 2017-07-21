Push comes to shove Monday on a Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus.

City councillors are holding a special meeting to, at long last, make a decision on the new $120.5-million Barrie police headquarters, the Barrie Fire and Emergency Service training facility and a Simcoe County paramedics hub.

“We're going to cost our own taxpayers more money by dithering,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “It is time for council to make a decision.

“We've had all the information about this project for months.”

City staff say there's a $29.5-million difference between constructing the police/fire/paramedics campus, versus building stand-alone facilities.

Last month, councillors delayed a decision on the campus by asking staff to look at a 10% cost reduction in the administration/operations facility, which houses police and paramedics, and phasing in the firefighting training/ police firearms range facility and the police vehicle maintenance, to find possible savings.

In a staff report all councillors now have, staff found $2.5 million in savings at the administration/operations facility - but say it would cost more to expand police operations there as the city grows.

Integrating the police vehicle maintenance facility to the city's Ferndale Drive Operations Centre (OC) is not recommended, staff said, as it would increase both capital and operating costs, not to mention travel time – and cost $3.5 million to renovate the OC, more than the campus building.

Phasing in the police firearms range and firefighting training building, or locating the latter elsewhere, was also not recommended by staff.

“When you put three expensive projects together, it's a really big price tag,” Lehman said. “But I think it's been made clear it's going to save us money compared to doing these separately.

“The reality is it's a very big ticket, and I understand why residents out there would be shocked at the price tag. All council was shocked at the price tag.”

Cost aside, the mayor is concerned how the $120.5-million project would be funded.

Staff has proposed nearly $59 million from debentures (how municipalities borrow money), $21 million debentured from development charges (DCs), $5 million from DC reserve funds, $11 million from the tax capital reserves and $24 million from the city's partners (County of Simcoe, Barrie police).

Lehman said his focus Monday will be on a different funding breakdown to greatly reduce the proposed amount of debt.

“That's way, way above my comfort level. I'd like to see half that ($59 million),” he said.

The mayor said debentures under DCs make some sense because that's future growth paying for growth, and those debentures are services by development charges over time.

But there's way too much property tax supported debt.

“There is some debt that we will be retiring in the city from other facilities ... so while I never want to see us issue any more debt, let's at least try not to increase the city's overall debt load,” Lehman said. “Let's not add to the debt load, and take (instead) the room created by debt retirement in 2019 and 2020.

“We've got to find a better way to fund it.”

Councillors have met behind closed doors about buying land for the campus. A deal has not been finalized nor completed, and no location has been made public for the project.

Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Barrie City Hall. It is open to the public.

