Barrie Yacht Club hosts day camps
A camper with the Barrie Yacht Club sailing school successfully corrects his boat after capsizing on Kempenfelt Bay on Friday. The school caterers to both new and experienced sailors ranging in age from nine to 17 years old. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
