nternational Communities in Bloom judges will be travelling to Barrie later this month to check out how the city and local residents are tidying up their properties. In recognition of the competition and Canada's 150th birthday, the city's Mona Boyd, right, and parks employee Kyle Stasiuk, left, and summer student Matt Lange installed a banner at Sunnidale Park on Thursday. Visit www.communitiesinbloom.ca to learn more. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA