There is a swimming advisory for Minet's Point Beach in Barrie.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit posted the beach Tuesday.

A swimming advisory is a warning to swimmers, but it is not a beach closure.

During a swimming advisory, a beach is posted with warning signs when the water contains levels of bacteria that indicate there might be an increased risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory it might be prudent to avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water.

A beach closure is issued when a catastrophic event occurs or an immediate risk to health is present. Sewage spills or toxic chemical releases are examples. Beach closures are rare.

Beach water quality monitoring begins in June and continues to the Labour Day weekend.

The health unit regularly samples designated public beaches for bacteria.