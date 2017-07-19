City officials are anxiously checking the Ontario Energy Board's (OEB) website these days.

That's due to the feeling by staff and councillors a decision on the sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation (OPDC) to Hydro One could occur any day.

"We are expecting that the initial OEB decision's imminent," Mayor Steve Clarke said following a corporate planning session at the city's new waterfront centre Wednesday.

City CAO Gayle Jackson offered a similar take.

"The city is hopeful that the OEB decision regarding the sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation will be sometime this summer," she said.

"We hope its soon. It's taken a little longer than we were expecting."

Clarke noted while the negotiations with Hydro One took nearly 14 months to complete prior to last summer's sale of OPDC to Hydro One for $26.35 million, many staff are still busy working on the project.

Under terms of the deal, the city will retain the generation arm of Orillia Power and will continue to benefit from its annual dividend. An Orillia "legacy fund" has been set up to take in the $26.35 million and another $10 million in OPDC debt picked up by Hydro One.

Jackson provided council with an overview of the complex sale process that not only requires an OEB decision on the initial sale but also a second OEB application relating to the back-up Ontario grid control centre/integrated systems operation centre (ISOC).

That project will be constructed on the 16.41 acres of the Horne Business Park Hydro One purchased for $3 million as part of the deal to bring the hub to Orillia, which also included the sale of the distribution arm of Orillia Power, for approximately $26 million.

According to an outline, the ISOC will be a multi-storey office building, featuring a gross-floor area of more than 100,000 square feet, a secondary guard house and, potentially, a helipad.

There is an option for Hydro One to purchase more property in the Horne Business Park, approximately 20 acres where a warehouse and operations centre could be built.

Jackson said the approval of the ISOC facility is completely separate from the OEB decision relating to the OPDC sale.

"There are two approval processes for the ISOC facility, one being a TX Rate (Transmission) approval, following the TX Rate approval, is the OEB DX Rate (Distribution) approval," she said. "This process is underway for the ISOC facility."

In her report, Jackson noted Orillia Power and Hydro One officials are also working on transitional issues.

The next steps, according to Jackson's report, involve Hydro One also conducting due diligence and appraisals on parcels for a future warehouse facility and operations centre.

Jackson also noted staff are working with officials from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and Municipal Finance Officers' Association of Ontario to "define the parameters of the Legacy Fund in anticipation of an early fall closing of the sale."

