It's been a good summer for emerald ash borers in Barrie.

Which means it's been a bad summer for ash trees.

The Allandale Neighbourhood Association is holding a 'Save Our Ash Trees' fund-raiser Wednesday evening, and the numbers bear out the necessity.

Kevin Rankin, Barrie's forestry supervisor, says the city put out 10 new traps and preliminary results show nine came back positive for emerald ash borers (EAB).

“The numbers on the traps are in the order of five to 10 times as many as we're finding last year,” he said. “The population is definitely on a sky-rocket. We found far more dead trees in areas than we have in previous years.”

EAB are invasive beetles which attack and kill all types of white, green and red ash trees.

Rankin says what's happening in Barrie is a projected pattern of normal EAB infestation, in that the bugs arrive, get established and then their numbers balloon – something taking place right across southern Ontario.

“There are a lot of (ash) trees that are done, for sure,” said Barbara Mackie, who lives near the corner of Cumberland Street and Bayview Drive. “You can tell the top of the tree is dead and that's a clear indication that they're already infected.”

The city plans to remove 342 ash trees along Barrie streets this year, on boulevards and roads allowances, 84 in its parks and approximately 100 along forest edges and trails. There are 189 on Allandale's list. All ash trees being replaced are on city property, none on private land.

Rankin says a little more than half have already been felled across the city; the intention is the rest will come down by August's end, so replanting can be done this fall.

Ash trees are being replaced with about 15 different species of trees – oaks, maples, elm, etc. - which the EAB leaves alone.

“We're looking for an opportunity to diversify our (tree) inventory,” Rankin said.

Mackie said the Allandale Neighbourhood Association is looking for a different type of long-term solution to the EAB problem, although she noted Rankin and the city have been very accommodating to their concerns.

“We've had some people that have healthy trees that have said 'no, I don't even want to have to worry about it ... I'll let the city just take it down,' she said. “That's discouraging, because our information is that if we treat healthy trees, they can live for many, many years.”

EAB kill trees by feeding on them and cutting off their circulation system. The treatment, a pesticide, works its way into the tree's circulation system.

When EAB try to eat the tree, the pesticide kills the bugs. But once they've started eating into the tree and cutting off the circulation, that insecticide can't spread properly, and it doesn't work.

Mackie says Wednesday's fund-raiser doesn't have a goal because ash tree treatment is on-going; it's not only needed this year, but in 2018 and beyond.

She has a quote of 20 ash trees for $4,000, but at Bayview and Cumberland, three tress are quoted at about $700. It also depends on the tree's size; the price is significantly different for a 30-centimetre tree versus one which is 5 cm.

Mackie says trees need to be inspected, to see if they're viable for treatment, then measured.

She's hoping that ash trees can be treated for $200 each, on average.

“Our goal is really to save some of the healthier trees, however many we can, to work on splitting the cost between our neighbours and Allandale Neighbourhood Association and the city; it's not been approved, but they're looking at it.

“And lastly, see these newly planted trees at least established before we have to take down the ash trees, if that is necessary.”

Treatment of ash trees needs to be done annually, however, as there is no permanent remedy.

The city has a budget for treatment and has identified a couple of hundred ash trees scattered across the city, in high-profile areas – the waterfront, Sunnidale Park's arboretum, 50-80 on city streets, spread through Barrie, that are large, mature and have a decent life span still ahead of them. Treatment costs $8,000-$9,000 annually, for 50-100 trees.

The Allandale Neighbourhood Association fund-raiser will take place at Wickies Pub, 274 Burton Ave., from 6:30-9 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffle and door prizes.

For more information contact Mackie at 705-735-6443.

bbruton@postmedia.com

ASH TREE REMOVAL

From 2012-2014, 810 young ash trees were removed and replaced, while the removal of all ash trees on city streets and parks, where EABs had been discovered, began in 2015.

That same year 270 young ash trees and 166 mature ones were replaced, while 65 were treated.

Last year, 74 young ash trees were removed and replaced, 396 mature ones on streets and more than 53 in parks – while 50 were treated.

The plan for 2017 is to remove 342 on city streets, 84 in parks and approximately 100 along forest edges and trails.

Source: City of Barrie

EAB HISTORY

In March of 2012, city council approved a plan to deal with the emerald ash borer (EAB) before it arrived, and afterwards.

It involves treating some healthy ash trees of a certain size with a pesticide, TreeAzin, which will inhibit EAB larval development, prevent adult emergence and affect adult fertility.

Smaller and younger ashes would be removed and replaced with another species, at a rate of 210 annually for 10 years.

There would also be a planting program to replace the tree canopy ahead of EAB infestation, and there would be a public awareness program.

Tree inventory data from 2013 showed the city has about 3,500 ash trees on its boulevards and 1,700 ash trees in its parks, as well as tens of thousands in Barrie's natural forested areas.

Emerald ash borers were discovered near Detroit in summer, 2002; since then, the pest has killed tens of millions of ash trees in Michigan, its surrounding states and southwestern Ontario. It's presence in Toronto was confirmed in 2007.

It poses a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas in both Canada and the United States.

REPLACEMENTS

2012-2016

1,716 ash trees replaced with 18 other species of trees, 53 in parks

2017-2026

1,850 street trees, 1,650 park trees

50 ash trees re-treated annually

Source: City of Barrie