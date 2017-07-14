Jennifer Lawrence isn’t pretty enough to portray Sharon Tate, according to the murdered actress’ sister.

Debra Tate has been reading all about director Quentin Tarantino’s latest project reports suggesting Margot Robbie and Lawrence are the front-runners to play pregnant Sharon, who was 26 when she was killed by members of the Manson Family cult in 1969.

And she has a favourite.

“They’re both extremely accomplished actresses but my pick would have to be Margot, simply because of her physical beauty,” the sister tells TMZ.

“Jennifer’s not pretty enough to play Sharon. That’s a horrible thing to say, but I have my standards.”

Debra has also asked director Tarantino to reach out to her before casting anyone to play the actress and model, so she can make sure he has got the right girl.

Tate, who owns the rights to her late sister’s likeness, reveals she knows very little about the filmmaker’s new project other than what she’s read online - because she has never met or spoken to the maverick director - and she’d like to help him turn his vision into a hit film.

“I am not necessarily opposed to this project,” she tells TMZ, “but I am very concerned in how he (Tarantino) would portray my sister and would like to sit down and have a chat with him.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino’s script will focus on cult leader Charles Manson and members of his Family, with one of the storylines focusing on Tate’s brutal murder.

Suicide Squad actress Robbie has already met with the director, Deadline reported, while sources suggest Lawrence has been approached about the movie, but they insist she isn’t being considered for the Tate role.