Day camp at Barrie Canoe and Kayak Club
While visiting the Barrie Canoe and Kayak Club, two day campers with Emmanuel Baptist Church discuss seating arrangements before heading out onto Kempenfelt Bay on Thursday. The group, which consisted of more than 30 children, spent the day learning water safety and other techniques. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
