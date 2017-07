Re: 'Orillia versus Barrie,' letter to the editor, July 12

Letter writer Ann Watson says Barrie is a better place to live than Orillia because Orillia is "past the line for a commuter."

Following this line of logic, Barrie's proximity to Toronto also renders it superior to New York, London, Paris and Rome. Not to mention Dogtown, Alabama, Frankenstein, Missouri, and Bacon Ridge, Manitoba.

Philip Jackman

Orillia