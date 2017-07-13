The Huronia Saintes under-18 girls competitive soccer team brought home the silver medal from the Cambridge Heritage Tournament last weekend.

The girls opened the event with a 1-1 draw against Niagara Falls, followed by a 3-1 win over Cambridge United and a 3-2 victory against Dundas.

In the semifinals, they defeated Burlington, 1-0, but lost to Niagara Falls in the final, 1-0, on a last-minute goal.