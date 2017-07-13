Huronia Saintes march to silver
The Huronia Saintes under-18 girls competitive soccer team brought home the silver medal from the Cambridge Heritage Tournament last weekend. The girls opened the event with a 1-1 draw against Niagara Falls, followed by a 3-1 win over Cambridge United and a 3-2 victory against Dundas. In the semifinals, they defeated Burlington, 1-0, but lost to Niagara Falls in the final, 1-0, on a last-minute goal. In the back row, from left, are coach Ken Dove, Sydney Wheeler, head coach Richard Bailey, Brooke Bogden, Keah Hughes, Hannah Brown-Thiesen, Cara Bailey, Hailey Gougeon, Madison Graff-Sakasov, Brooklyn Hicks, assistant coach Todd Peat and Taylor Peat. In the front row, from left, are Julia Dove, Jodie Koniuch, Erin Hale, Jessica Wright, Veronica Blakey-Kellard, Sydney Sitar, Jessica Gauvin and Cheyanne Carvajal. SUBMITTED
The Huronia Saintes under-18 girls competitive soccer team brought home the silver medal from the Cambridge Heritage Tournament last weekend.
The girls opened the event with a 1-1 draw against Niagara Falls, followed by a 3-1 win over Cambridge United and a 3-2 victory against Dundas.
In the semifinals, they defeated Burlington, 1-0, but lost to Niagara Falls in the final, 1-0, on a last-minute goal.