News Provincial

Man gets stuck between two buildings

The Canadian Press

A man is wedged between two buildings on Sherbourne St. in Toronto on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Victor Biro/Toronto Sun)

A man is wedged between two buildings on Sherbourne St. in Toronto on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Victor Biro/Toronto Sun)

TORONTO - 

A man who got stuck in a narrow gap between two buildings in downtown Toronto spent nearly eight hours in the confined space before he was freed by firefighters who broke through part of a wall to rescue him.

Firefighters were called to a set of buildings on Sherbourne St. near Queen St. E. shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man, said to be in his 30s, told rescuers he had fallen from a nearby roof and got stuck between the buildings about five hours earlier, said Toronto Paramedic Services spokesman John Migliore.

Toronto Fire Captain Michael Westwood said the man was stuck in a space that was only about 20 centimetres wide.

“He was wedged in a really tight space,” Westwood said. “His head was sideways, his body was wedged in there really tight.”

The man’s reduced circulation, as a result of his situation, would have left him too weak to crawl out of the gap, Westwood said.

Firefighters managed to break through a thick wall in one of the buildings and free the man at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Migliore said.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »