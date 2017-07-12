Georgian Grizzlies women’s volleyball graduate Katharyn Avery has been accepted into the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) female apprentice coach program for the 2017-18 season.

The program is designed to create pathways for graduated female student-athletes to continue in their sport as a coach.

Avery recently completed her fifth year with the Grizzlies where she finished the season being named an Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) East Division first-team all-star.

The Barrie native played in 82 matches for the Grizzlies scoring 295 points and had 1,090 assists as a setter in her five years at Georgian.

Last year’s team captain will now trade her spot on the court for one on the sidelines serving under mentor and Grizzlies head coach Brad Graham.

“Brad brought up the apprentice program to me and I jumped at the opportunity,” Avery said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit difficult to just watch and not get on the court, but I’m looking at it that I got to play my five years and now it’s everyone else’s turn.”

Having just finished her playing career at Georgian, Avery believes she can bring a different prospective to the coaching staff.

“I’m looking forward to working with our young setters and hopefully they can use some of my experience,” she said. “I’ll be able to relate to the girls having just been in their shoes, and I’ll be there for them to talk to.”

One of the fond memories for Avery during her playing career was competing at the OCAA championship.

“I want to see the girls make it to provincials,” she said. “It’s the goal every year, but we’ve missed out the last couple of years so not a lot of the girls have got to experience that.“

Avery will be behind the bench this fall along with the rest of the Grizzlies coaching staff when the 2017-18 OCAA regular season gets underway in October.