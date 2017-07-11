Britney Spears planning Super Bowl return: Report

Britney Spears is reportedly planning a return to the Super Bowl stage.

The Toxic hitmaker performed alongside Aerosmith, Nelly, Mary J. Blige, and her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with his group ‘N SYNC at the American football event in 2001, and according to reports, Spears has recently had “secret discussions” about performing next year in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” a source tells the New York Daily News. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

The 35-year-old asked if she would be willing to return to the Super Bowl last year, and she revealed she was ready - as long as she was accompanied by another act.

“I would ­probably do that,” she told the BBC. “I would have to have a little support group, another artist of course. I don’t think you would ever do the Super Bowl alone. That would be kind of scary.”

This year’s Super Bowl act was Lady Gaga, who delivered a show-stopping half-time performance at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on 5 February.