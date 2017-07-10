Jon Flavelle was scarfing down a burger so he could finish banging nails into the wooden fence of a stranger’s home.

Flavelle’s new home will be ready next spring, but the Habitat for Humanity Huronia homeowner is quick to point out how helping others helps his small family.

“I’m not just building a home for myself, I’m building a home for other people,” Flavelle said. “That’s the way the payment and build works. I’m helping build their home, my home and the next home.”

Standing on the newly sodded lawn – thanks to the work of Holy Trinity Catholic High School students – at the three Habitat homes on Anne Street South in Barrie, Flavelle was knocking down some of the 500 hours of volunteer work he agreed to perform when he was approved for a new Habitat home.

This week is important to Barrie’s Habitat for Humanity Huronia community because more than 75 local volunteers will be joining 50 communities across Canada to help build 150 homes to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

This event is sponsored through the former American president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter. To date, the Carter Work Project has renovated and repaired 3,944 homes in 14 countries with the help and hard work of more than 92,200 volunteers. (www.habitat.org/volunteer/build-events/carter-work-project/2017).

The backyard of the Anne Street South homes was filled with volunteers from Telus and Home Depot on Monday, who were laying out the lumber and waving around measuring tapes to build fences between the homes.

On Tuesday, Reliance Home Comfort and Exit Realty will help build the wooden structures and on July 12, Bayfield Ford and Hunter Douglas volunteers will finish the remaining fence work and help plant gardens.

Closing ceremonies will be July 14, from 6:30-8 p.m. – broadcast live from the Barrie ReStore.

Since 1996, Habitat has helped 40 families access affordable home ownership by offering flexible mortgages based on their annual incomes.

That mortgage money collected is pooled to help the organization buy more property to build more homes, through the efforts of local businesses offering employees a chance to volunteer and gifts in kind.

Feeding her three small children lunch in the busy backyard, one of the new homeowners, Freda Aboluwodi, said the new grass was wonderful.

“It’s so nice, the kids love it,” she said.

Families who have applied and been accepted into the program have experienced better health, financial security and their children receive better grades in school.

For more information, visit www.habitathuronia.com.

