Habitat for Humanity Huronia is involved with the 34th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, to help build 150 new homes for Canada’s 150th birthday.

The initiative is part of Habitat Canada’s biggest-ever project, and Barrie is one of almost 50 communities participating nationally.

Habitat Huronia is completing its Anne Street homes in Barrie from July 10-14, with help from community volunteers.

More than 75 volunteers from Huronia will be working alongside the three Anne Street families, building three fences and planting gardens.

July 10 is fence day #1, with Home Depot Barrie and Telus, while July 11 is fence day #2, with Reliance Home Comfort and Exit Realty.

July 12 is fence day #3 and garden planting day, with Bayfield Ford and Hunter Douglas.

Closing ceremonies will be July 14, from 6:30-8 p.m. – broadcast live from the Barrie ReStore.

Since 1996, Habitat for Humanity Huronia has provided home ownership solutions to hardworking, deserving families in Huronia who would otherwise not be able to afford a mortgage of their own.

This year was its 21st anniversary, and the Anne Street project marked a milestone of 40 families placed in Habitat for Humanity Huronia homes.

Families who benefit from a Habitat home have experienced better health, financial security and their children receive better grades in school. The local economy benefits from tax dollars and local spending.

For more information on the Carter Work Project, visit habitathuronia.com.