Ten area teenagers will be taking their billiard skills south of the border next week.

Members of the local Junior Billiard Academy, part of the Canadian Poolplayers Association (CPA), will be lining up their shots next week during the American Poolplayers Association Juniors Championships held in Davenport Iowa from July 14 to 16.

The CPA Junior Academy in Barrie is open to kids between the ages of seven and 18 and provides an opportunity for young players to get involved in an interactive, social, and fun sport, according to Simcoe, Grey, and Muskoka CPA league operator, Craig Misener.

"The academy promotes etiquette, sportsmanship, respect, general rules, score keeping as well as billiard fundamentals," he said. "It also gets the youngsters off their electronic devices for a few hours."

Bret Matheson, 15, will be heading to Iowa next and said playing billiards is a stress reliever.

"If you're having a day that might not be so good, you can smack some balls around," he said while playing at Alliance Billiards in Barrie, which along with Corner Pocket Billiards, also in town, has played host to the Junior Billiard Academy for several years.

"The academy has helped me with my angles for shots and other aspects of the game but also taught me about sportsmanship," Matheson said.

Billiard mom Sheri Kennington, whose son Carson Berberick will also be heading to the U.S. next week, said playing pool is a positive distraction for her son.

"He's a gamer but is also very much into math and an honour student," she said. "Pool is like taking electronic gaming off the screen and putting it on the table."

Misener said the Junior Billiard Academy is growing in popularity.

"Obviously you have to have good hand-eye co-ordination but it's a competitive sport where physical ability and gender don't really figure too much of a role in it," he said, standing next to one of Alliance's 4.5-foot by seven-foot tables.

His two girls play and they love the sport, he added.

"They love the competitiveness of it but they also love the social side of it," Misener said. "They look forward to the friendships they've fostered over the last couple of years."

Teens don't have to have experience to join the academy or even have a pool table at home, he added.

"It's a really easy game to pick up conceptually for kids who are beginning to learn about the game," Misener said. "During our league events, I'll spend 15 or 20 minutes with the kids and do some coaching or instruction with them. We'll teach them the proper bridge to hold the cue, the proper stance."

Youngsters get the fundamentals through coaching and their parents' support as well, he added. "There are some kids who I would say are better than the parents," Misener said. "Sometimes you've got somebody who naturally sees the angles but it's like any other sport. You have to practise it."

To learn more about the Junior Billiard Academy, email craig.s.misener@gmail.com.

