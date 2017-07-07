Investigation into fire cause ongoing

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a building on 53 Jamieson Drive in Oro-Medonte. The two occupants had already vacated the building when local firefighters arrived on scene at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, said Hugh Murray, fire chief Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services. Thick smoke billowed out of the building that houses MBC Custom Cabinetry Kitchen & Bath Renovations, he said. Firefighters located the fire in the rear of the building and were able to contain it in that area, said Murray, so nearby buildings remained unharmed. Several firefighters and trucks were used and it took over an hour to get the fire under control. Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.