The Barrie Baycats may try not to make a big deal of this.

As the three-time defending Intercounty Baseball League champions, they've long since stated that the dogpile at the end, and nothing in between, is their goal.

But as the season went from May to June and now July with the Baycats still posting a zero in the loss column, even the most focused of players have to be aware of where they are right now.

After edging the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 in 12 innings on Thursday night, Barrie now leads the IBL with a 21-0 record, already the longest winning streak in league history to open a season.

The 1961 Brantford Red Sox, who took 22 games in a row in the regular season, hold the league mark that the Baycats are trying to chase.

That squad was also known for its success at the end of the year more than anything else, as the Red Sox won five straight IBL championships between 1959-63, a mark only recently surpassed by the same franchise, which took six in a row from 2008-13.

While the Baycats would be more than happy with that kind of end game, it's been the work in between, during their drive for four titles in a row, that has raised eyebrows.

Barrie's play this season has put it in rarefied air to this point.

There was a stretch in June where the Baycats put up double-digit run totals in seven of eight games, including a high-water mark of 24 against the now-defunct Guelph Royals.

Along with the big victories came some very close contests, with Barrie walking off games at home three weeks in a row.

In late June, the Kitchener Panthers, who took four of five regular-season games against Barrie just two seasons ago, led the Baycats 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth before Glenn Jackson's two-run, opposite-field single pushed the win total to 16.

Just three days later, Barrie and the London Majors, who were also unbeaten at the time, went head to head in a pitcher's duel.

Emilis Guerrero and Murilo Gouvea pitched 17 straight shutout half-innings until Conner Morro's sacrifice fly brought in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

It looked as though the winning streak would end at 20 on Thursday, with Barrie trailing Toronto 6-3 going into the bottom of the ninth.

After getting one man across on a wild pitch, Kevin Atkinson hit a double to tie the game and send it to extra innings, where Enerio Del Rosario shut the door until Morro brought in the winning run in the 12th.

Even getting anywhere near this point in the regular season, where work and family life often wreaks havoc with the lineup card, is an incredible accomplishment.

The Baycats have become deeper than ever before, allowing them to win games without key pieces in their lineup.

"We can put nine or 10 high-level IBL players on the field every day, and that creates a lot competition, because we have at least 13 or 14 guys that should play every day," said Baycats manager Angus Roy when the streak was still just at 14. "It's creating some internal competition and I think that's keeping everybody motivated."

Thursday's victory came without the team's top hitter (Barrie native Ryan Spataro) and most dominant pitcher (Claudio Custodio) in the lineup, and it was thanks to the work of a handful of other guys that saw the Baycats pull it out.

Morro, a college player among a team of veterans, drove in the winning run for the second-straight walk-off.

Del Rosario, a key member of the Houston Astros bullpen in 2011, was the shut-down guy Barrie had hoped it was getting this season.

And the flexibility of having Barrie's Ryan Rijo available to catch allowed both Kyle DeGrace to get out from behind the plate and, in turn, gave Atkinson a day not in the field, and the trio all played a big part in the Baycats ninth-inning comeback.

While not all of the historical statistics are available from the 1961 season, it's likely that the Baycats already hold a consecutive wins streak when playoffs are included, given that Barrie won its last nine post-season games, giving the defending champs 30 victories in a row.

That leaves just one more hill to climb as the Baycats try for 22 straight in the regular season.

Barrie's chance to both tie and break the record will come on Sunday, with the Baycats playing a doubleheader in London.

It's fitting that, should the Baycats take over this IBL record, it will have to be done against the next-best team to this point, one that has only lost twice themselves.

Once again, it won't be something that the Baycats will spend much time dwelling on.

"I've said it all along that we don't focus on the record," Roy said. "It's hard not to know it's happening, but from our culture and competitiveness standpoint, it won't ever truly sink in, because the guys are just motivated to win the next game."

Will hitting 22 or 23 wins change the outlook at all?

After Sunday, we may finally get to see it.

Stephen Sweet covers the Barrie Baycats for the Barrie Examiner. Follow him on Twitter at Twitter.com/stephen_sweet.