Supply teachers were on the receiving end of lessons during a special seminar, Thursday.

More than 30 participants from across Ontario took part in the 2017 Summer Academy at the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario offices on King Street in Barrie.

Getting youngsters comfortable with mathematics will open up future possibilities for them, said Susan Michaud, vice-president of the Simcoe County Occasional Teachers, adding those in attendance teach kids from kindergarten to Grade 3.

"If young students think of themselves as mathematicians and if they think they can do it, that will continue into later grades and into high school and the rest of their lives," she said. "It's important to make them understand that math is all around us. We want them to be able to do math every day all the time when they're out in the playground, in the classroom or even when they're grocery shopping. All those things can involve math and patterns."

Michaud said math is a pretty much a left-brain activity while the right side leans towards art.

"We're showing students how they can think creatively, how they can use math manipulatives to make pictures and that starts to bridge that gap between their left brain and their right brain," she said.

Teachers sat around tables full of manipulatives that included games like dice and cards.

"All those things can help students think that math is fun and they can do other things than just counting," Michaud said adding that can help offset the fear many youngsters have of math. "If we start them young it can become part of their daily lives."

Instructor Kit Luce said math is in everything we do in our world.

"It teaches us different strategies to solve problems. Math is incredibly important because we don't know what kinds of jobs are going to exist in the future," she said. "We want kids going into high school or post-secondary school who are interested in math. That helps keep the doors open for future possibilities."

