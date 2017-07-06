Famous playwright appearing in new show

A prolific Canadian playwright, Norm Foster, marks his first appearance at the King's Wharf Theatre this month, in a show he wrote. While he does act in his own shows from time to time, this one is special. In fact, Jonas and Barry in the Home could very well be his future, if he were a tad more suave.

"(Jonas) is more refined and better spoken than I am," said Foster of the character he plays. "His joy of life is catching, so I really like playing this guy."

He's (Jonas) is also a bit of a lady's man and he's out to shake things up for Barry, who is more reserved and anxious. He has a lot of time on his hands since he retired and moved into the Gateway Gardens Assisted Living Home. Barry, a former dentist, comes across as a bit of a curmudgeon but his heart is in the right place. He's moved into the home to be closer his adult daughter Rosie, who works there.

The play has created a lot of buzz since it premiered in Orangeville in 2015. Foster and fellow actor David Nairn, who plays Barry, have been touring with the comedy ever since. In fact this play was Nairn's idea.

"We were working together in a show and David suggested I write a play for the two of us so we could tour retirement homes in Florida," Foster laughed. "Sometimes when I'm doing the show, (I wonder) am I seeing my future before my eyes?"

Currently 68, whereas his character is Jonas is 70, Foster has no plans to retire anytime soon. He has written about older adults in the past. One of his plays, Hilda's Yard, centred on empty nesters in the mid-1950s. It played the King's Wharf Theatre last summer. Another, called Old Love, is about a couple that fell in love in their 60s, and it's currently playing at The Foster Festival, a theatre company in St. Catharines that was inspired by Foster's work.

Foster is considered to be the most produced playwright in Canada. He has written more than 55 plays including two since Jonas and Barry in the Home and is currently at work on two more slated for next summer at the Foster Festival. Along the way, he's written a couple of musicals, too, but the commonality to all his work is comedy and tender moments.

"I've never had writer's block. I'm lucky that way," said Foster. "I get these ideas and have to write."

Whether he appears in the play depends on the character, whether it's right for him and if he thinks he can do it and if he's asked. But writing has always come first even though at one time it had nothing to do with theatre.

He actually wanted to write for television but back in the early '70s was told there was no market in Canada for TV writers. As result, he switched over to radio. A job offer in 1979 took him to Fredericton and he fell in love with the city.

His first exposure to theatre occurred a year later when a friend invited him to audition for a community theatre production. On a lark, he accepted and landed the part. At that point, he had never seen a play in his life yet two years later, he wrote his first professionally produced play, a farce called Sinners. The link between writing for radio and theatre, for Foster, was dialogue.

He also enjoys writing about relationships - all different kinds such as the growing friendship between Jonas and Barry. After the show, he frequently goes into the lobby to chat with people.

"If there's a bus tour, I often go out and say hello to them on the bus," said Foster. "I appreciate the audiences coming to see my shows and I don't take this for granted."

After the King's Wharf Theatre, Foster plans to take a bit of time off -- he's been away for home touring since April -- and then the play moves to Eastern Canada. For fun, he enjoys watching movies on television, playing tennis to stay in shape, and hanging out with friends. He is divorced with four children and he has plans remarry in March 2018.

Jonas and Barry in the Home unfolds at the King's Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene July 19 to Aug. 5. Evening and matinee performances are available. Tickets are $46 for adults; $27 for youth under 20 years of age plus HST, available through kingswharftheatre.com or by calling the box office at 705-549-5555.